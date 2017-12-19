PHOTOS: Vancouver receives its first snowfall of the season
It’s definitely feeling a lot more like Christmas today with the first real snowfall of the season in Vancouver and other parts of the Lower Mainland.
What started out as rain Tuesday morning turned to snow as the storm swept across the South Coast.
A snowfall warning was issued for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.
Amounts will vary in each area with about five centimetres of snow possible near sea level but 10 to 15 centimetres likely over higher elevations before the end of Tuesday.
Many people were quite excited to see the snow, taking to social media to share photos and videos:
Snow falls in Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island
The snow fell in areas other than Vancouver on Tuesday. Many areas around the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island were hit and more is expected to fall.
