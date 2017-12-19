PHOTOS: Vancouver receives its first snowfall of the season

It’s definitely feeling a lot more like Christmas today with the first real snowfall of the season in Vancouver and other parts of the Lower Mainland.

What started out as rain Tuesday morning turned to snow as the storm swept across the South Coast.

A snowfall warning was issued for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Amounts will vary in each area with about five centimetres of snow possible near sea level but 10 to 15 centimetres likely over higher elevations before the end of Tuesday.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver as snow starts to fall

Many people were quite excited to see the snow, taking to social media to share photos and videos:

Can you spot the guests enjoying a #snowday in our pool? #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/B16o04RutW — Fairmont Waterfront (@FairmontWF) December 19, 2017

Oh it's snowing chunky flakes in #Vancouver. Busses have their blinkers on and everyone is moving slow. pic.twitter.com/gXAJXzFOu7 — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin980) December 19, 2017

Woke up to this…. Nugget didn't even want to go out this morning & she loves snow ☃☃☃❄❄❄⛄⛄⛄⛄⛄❄#dogs #Vancouver #snowday pic.twitter.com/50bSpHq0Rj — Nuggets Drooling (@nuggetsdrooling) December 19, 2017

Total whiteout in downtown Vancouver…funny, didn’t see this snow storm in the forecast. pic.twitter.com/92SGx0fc6n — JAY JANOWER (@DOUBLEJGLOBALBC) December 19, 2017

Snow falls in Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

The snow fell in areas other than Vancouver on Tuesday. Many areas around the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island were hit and more is expected to fall.

Snow in East Richmond! pic.twitter.com/bVcIZzejKL — Margaret Paxton (@paxtonmargaret) December 19, 2017

❄️ Let it snow! The #Richmond River Road office is excited about the idea of a White Christmas! If you have to pull yourself away from snowball fights for an essential journey today make sure you check your route in advance and give yourself plenty of extra time. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/nevMh9r7YY — JM Insurance (@JohnstonMeier) December 19, 2017

Snow is falling hard across the City. Please slow down on the roads and drive safe. Crews are prepared to respond when required. #surrey #fire #snow #drive #safe pic.twitter.com/1ZTIwosAdl — Surrey Fire Fighters (@Local1271) December 19, 2017

Lots of snow at the top of Coquitlam, please watch the snow while walking or driving today #sd43 pic.twitter.com/DatZAVvqG7 — Parkland Elementary (@parklandelem) December 19, 2017

Snowing hard and power out on Langford/Metchosin border. pic.twitter.com/mEhlVg6y6J — Ben Eby (@Mr_Eby) December 19, 2017

Langford bc – power is out here on 2800 block of sooke road. Tree down before 4 lanes apparently pic.twitter.com/hD780Upcln — C.A.A.B.O.H. (@robtinbc) December 19, 2017