Man charged with attempted murder in Edmonton crowbar attack granted bail
A man charged earlier this year with attempted murder in connection with a crowbar attack in southeast Edmonton has been granted bail.
On Monday, Jared Matthew Eliasson was granted bail. The release comes after Eliasson was denied bail in April.
Eliasson was charged in March with attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault in what Edmonton police called a road rage attack.
READ MORE: Restraining order granted in Edmonton crowbar attack case
Police said a 34-year-old woman was driving to her home and honked her horn while passing a car that was stopped on a street. When she got out of her car outside her home, a man ran up and struck her on both arms with a crowbar.
The woman was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery and spent the following week in hospital.
Global News spoke with the victim in April and she said she was still haunted by the incident.
READ MORE: Edmonton crowbar road rage victim forgives man accused of breaking her arms
Eliasson is set to head to trial by jury in April 2019.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.