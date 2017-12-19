Coquihalla Highway closed southbound between Merritt and Hope

The Coquihalla Highway is now closed southbound between Merritt and Hope for the second day in a row.

This closure is due to commercial vehicles that have spun out across the road near the Coquihalla Lakes Road exit.

There is no estimated time for the re-opening of the highway. Drivers are advised to take Highway 8 and Highway 1 as alternate routes.

Four people were sent to hospital following a crash on the Coquihalla Highway Monday, closing it between Merritt and Hope for hours.

A total of 30 to 40 centimetres of snow will fall over the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and the Okanagan Connector by Wednesday morning as the storm moves across the region.

Drivers are urged to check Drive BC before heading out on the roads.

The next update is at noon PT.