Trudeau, Scheer families front-and-centre on 2017 holiday cards

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are going with a family theme on their Christmas – or holiday – cards this year.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card

Trudeau’s card features a dozen small photos of him, his wife and his three children in various combinations and different locations.

The main message:

“From our family to yours, Happy holidays.”

WATCH: Holiday tips and tricks from Global News

Scheer, his wife, their five kids and the family dog are on the front of his card.

READ MORE: Photo on Obama’s final White House holiday card was Justin Trudeau’s idea and it’s not a selfie

The inside features nine family photos going back through the years.

His message: “Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah and Happy Holidays”.