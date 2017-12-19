Canada
December 19, 2017 12:25 pm
Updated: December 19, 2017 12:48 pm

Trudeau, Scheer families front-and-centre on 2017 holiday cards

By Staff The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau and family are featured on the prime minister's official 2017 holiday card.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are going with a family theme on their Christmas – or holiday – cards this year.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card

Trudeau’s card features a dozen small photos of him, his wife and his three children in various combinations and different locations.

The main message:

“From our family to yours, Happy holidays.”

 

Justin Trudeau

The back of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s holiday card.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Justin Trudeau

The interior of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s holiday card.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

WATCH: Holiday tips and tricks from Global News

Scheer, his wife, their five kids and the family dog are on the front of his card.

READ MORE: Photo on Obama’s final White House holiday card was Justin Trudeau’s idea and it’s not a selfie

The inside features nine family photos going back through the years.

His message: “Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah and Happy Holidays”.

Andrew Scheer and family are featured on the Conservative leader\’s official 2017 holiday card.

Handout photo - Andrew Scheer / Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrew Scheer family
holidays 2017
Scheer Christmas card
Scheer holiday card
Scheer kids
Scheer wife
the Trudeaus
Trudeau children
Trudeau Christmas card
Trudeau Family
Trudeau holiday card
Trudeau Scheer holiday cards
Trudeau wife

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News