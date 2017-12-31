Best photos from around the world in 2017

From natural disasters to terror attacks, Global News takes a look at some of the most compelling images that captivated our audience in 2017.

News and politics

Mass shootings in the United States and terror attacks across Europe frequented our headlines in 2017. In Las Vegas, a gunman opened fire from a sniper’s nest perched 32 floors about the Las Vegas Strip in October, slaughtering 58 people. In Texas, a lone gunman killed 26 people at the First Baptist Church in the small rural town of Sutherland Springs.

Europe was rocked by several terror attacks in 2017. The largest attack happened in May, when 22 people were killed in Manchester, U.K., after a suicide bomber detonated a device as people were filing out of an arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

Wildfires and hurricanes cut a destructive path throughout the year. Hurricane Maria devastated much of the Caribbean while Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in the southern U.S.

Here’s a look at some of most compelling news images of 2017.

Sports

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots stunned the Atlanta Falcons in overtime to capture Super Bowl LI, while the Toronto Argonauts were crowned Canadian champions after beating the Calgary Stampeders to capture this year`s Grey Cup.

The MLS Cup came north of the border for the first time after Toronto FC defeated the Seattle Sounders FC in front of a hometown crowd.

Slice of Life

From a festival of lights to a giant rubber duck, photographers captured some unique moments of everyday life around the globe in 2017.