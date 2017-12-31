Best photos from around the world in 2017

From natural disasters to terror attacks, Global News takes a look at some of the most compelling images that captivated our audience in 2017.
Mass shootings in the United States and terror attacks across Europe frequented our headlines in 2017. In Las Vegas, a gunman opened fire from a sniper’s nest perched 32 floors about the Las Vegas Strip in October, slaughtering 58 people. In Texas, a lone gunman killed 26 people at the First Baptist Church in the small rural town of Sutherland Springs.
Europe was rocked by several terror attacks in 2017. The largest attack happened in May, when 22 people were killed in Manchester, U.K., after a suicide bomber detonated a device as people were filing out of an arena following an Ariana Grande concert.
Wildfires and hurricanes cut a destructive path throughout the year. Hurricane Maria devastated much of the Caribbean while Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in the southern U.S.
Here’s a look at some of most compelling news images of 2017.
A demonstrator catches fire during clashes with riot police within a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on May 3, 2017.
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images
A young boy attends a town hall meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a visit to the Cultural Centre in Fredericton, Jan. 17, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
Soldiers stand guard a few metres away from a hotel that collapsed following a powerful earthquake that struck Mexico, September 8, 2017.
Victoria Razo/AFP/Getty Images
Migrants from Somalia cross into Canada illegally from the United States by walking down train tracks into the town of Emerson, Man., February 26, 201,7.
The Canadian Press/John Woods
Valerie Plante speaks to supporters after being elected mayor of Montreal, November 5, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes
Residents wade through floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas on August 27, 2017.
Thomas B. Shea/AFP/Getty Images
Family members from Somalia are helped across the border into Canada from the United States Friday, February 17, 2017 near Hemmingford, Que.
The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson
Andrew Scheer is congratulated by Maxime Bernier after being elected the new leader of the federal Conservative party, May 27, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn
A woman stops on the side of the highway to watch a forest fire burn near Revelstoke B.C. on August 19, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Jason Franson
Terry Ladue holds an eagle feather to his face after speaking of his mother’s murder at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Whitehorse, YT., June 1, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward
Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai reacts as she honoured in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, April 12, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld
Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey surround homes in Port Arthur, Texas, on Aug. 31, 2017.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Joshua Boyle and his son Jonah play in the garden at his parent’s house in Smiths Falls, Ontario, on Oct., Saturday 14, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg
President-elect Donald Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Homes and other buildings destroyed by Hurricane Maria lie in ruins in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 28, 2017.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer stands among Vancouver Police officers during a memorial for Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty on November 6.
The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017.
Reuters/Carlos Barria
A polar bear stands on a patch of ice in the Franklin Strait on July 22, 2017.
AP Photo/David Goldman
A memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church is displayed in the church on Nov. 12, 2017, in Texas.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
U.S. President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towel into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017.
Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, September 20, 2017.
Reuters/Henry Romero
People take cover outside Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Jan. 6, 2017, after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal at the airport.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
U.S. President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, January 10, 2017.
Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as “Iceberg Alley”, near Ferryland Newfoundland, April 16, 2017.
Reuters/Jody Martin
A counter-protester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017.
AP Photo/Steve Helber
A combination of photos taken at the National Mall shows the crowd attending the inauguration ceremonies to swear in U.S. President Donald Trump at 12:01 p.m. (L) on January 20, 2017 and President Barack Obama sometime between 12:07 p.m. and 12:26 p.m. on January 20, 2009, Washington.
Reuters/Lucas Jackson
Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, on August 28, 2017.
Reuters/Jonathan Bachman
A woman assists an injured person after a terror attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, March 22, 2017.
Reuters/Toby Melville
A woman on a bike gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course, October 28, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2017 following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Riot security forces clash with demonstrators as a motorcycle is set on fire during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government in San Cristobal, May 29, 2017.
Reuters/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 13, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017.
Reuters/Hannah McKay
Jagmeet Singh poses for a photograph following the first ballot in the NDP leadership race in Toronto on October 1, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Chris Young
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, October 4, 2017.
Reuters/Mike Blake
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017.
Reuters/Goran Tomasevic
Firefighters remove a U.S. flag as flames from a wildfire close in on a luxury home in Oroville, California on July 8, 2017.
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
A man smokes his pipe as he sits in his destroyed bedroom listening to music on his vinyl player in Aleppo’s formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighbourhood.
Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released on September 16, 2017.
KCNA via Reuters
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters battle the Grenfell Tower apartment fire in West London, Britain on June 14, 2017.
Reuters/Toby Melville
Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot pickup truck after its driver drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial in New York, striking and killing several people on Oct. 31, 2017.
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots stunned the Atlanta Falcons in overtime to capture Super Bowl LI, while the Toronto Argonauts were crowned Canadian champions after beating the Calgary Stampeders to capture this year`s Grey Cup.
The MLS Cup came north of the border for the first time after Toronto FC defeated the Seattle Sounders FC in front of a hometown crowd.
Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga heads the ball above Seattle Sounders defender Will Bruin during the first half of the MLS Cup Final in Toronto on Saturday, December 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press/ Frank Gunn
Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Pillar climbs the wall but can’t make the catch on a solo home run by New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Mark Blinch
Steam rises as Canada’s Gordon McRorie passes the ball during the second half of an Americas Rugby Championship test against the United States in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday February 18, 2017.
The Canadian Press /Darryl Dyck
Toronto Blue Jays Steve Pearce throws his bat in celebration after hitting a walk off grand slam to beat the Oakland Athletics during the 10th inning in Toronto, Thursday July 27, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Mark Blinch
Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley hoists the MLS Cup with teammates after defeating the Seattle Sounders in Toronto on Saturday, December 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette
Canada’s Dave Greszczyszyn comes to a stop after racing to a seventh-place finish during a World Cup Skeleton race in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday November 25, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck
Judges watch Hannu Manninen of Finland in the men’s Nordic combined team ski jumping event during the FIS Ski World Championships in Lahti, Finland, February, 26, 2017.
Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
Serena Williams serves during the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, January 21, 2017.
Reuters/Jason Reed
Los Angeles Lakers guard Briante Weber comes face to face with Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA, October 4, 2017.
TODAY Sports/Jayne Kamin-Oncea
New England Patriots’ Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime to win Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby rides with the Stanley Cup during a victory parade in Pittsburgh on June 14, 2017.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Toronto Argonauts defensive back Qudarius Ford tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Marcus Thigpen during first half of the East Division final in Toronto, Sunday, November 19, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette
From a festival of lights to a giant rubber duck, photographers captured some unique moments of everyday life around the globe in 2017.
A person walks along a footpath outside the Fortune Global Forum in Guangzhou, China, on Dec. 6, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick
A boat passes by as a couple looks out from the Beacon fishing pier at sunrise in Sidney, B.C., on July 5, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Chad Hipolito
A man walks down the middle of Agricola Street in Halifax as a major winter storm blasts the Maritimes on Feb. 13, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017.
Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
A crowd releases lanterns into the air as they celebrate the Yee Peng festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, in Chiang Mai, Thailand on November 3, 2017.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
A cowboy pictured on a family farm near Cremona, Alta., June 16, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh
Morning sun greets ice fisherman on Pigeon Lake, in the Kawartha’s region of central Ontario on February 19, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Fred Thornhill
An Olive-backed sunbird feeds an insect to its two chicks in their nest in Malaysia on Jan. 21, 2017.
AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna River on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017.
Reuters/Saumya Khandelwal
A man carries his cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017.
Reuters/Aly Song
Mateo McIntyre and Steven Ernewein share an intimate moment while celebrating Canada Day near the giant inflatable duck that sits on Toronto’s Harbourfront on July 1, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Christopher Katsarov
