Newspaper employees purchase Prince Albert Daily Herald

The staff of the Prince Albert Daily Herald have struck a deal with the owner, Star News Publishing, allowing for an employee buyout of the newspaper.

The paper will now continue as an independent, locally-owned business.

The managing editor of the newspaper, Peter Lozinski, said the buyout will save 10 full-time jobs.

“The thing that gets lost sometimes in this is all the people who get a little bit of supplemental income. They work in the mailroom, they’re newspaper carriers, they’re drivers,” said Lozinski. “There’s all those other people who work for us, who also know their jobs are safe.”

“It’s a new beginning, that’s for sure,” said Candi Hansen, the office manager at the Prince Albert Daily Herald.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time. We actually get to share this news with people. It’s a really exciting day,” said Hansen.

The paper started in 1884 and was in local hands until 1949. Since that time, it has been passed between five different companies. The paper will now be led by publisher Donna Pfeil.

“I wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t for the staff that were here because they’re all wonderful people and they’re phenomenal at their jobs. Really, I’m just here guiding them,” said Pfeil.

The Prince Albert Daily Herald publishes Tuesday through Saturday, with a daily press run of 3,000 copies. On Thursday, the paper publishes a weekly supplement, Rural Roots North, which prints 25,000 copies.

The buyout announcement comes just over a week after the Moose Jaw Times Herald published its last ever edition.

Prince Albert staff said there was motivation for the buyout, when their sister paper closed after 128 years in business.

“I really believe the importance of having a daily newspaper in a city like Prince Albert and now we know we can keep that going,” said Lozinski.

The Herald’s staff kept details of the buyout scarce, but said they expect the deal to close in the coming weeks.

“I’m pleased to be able to sell the Daily Herald to its employees,” Roger Holmes, the owner and president of Star News Publishing said in a press release.

“I feel strongly that this decision is a good one for the staff, the city and the industry. These employees are passionate about Prince Albert, and I have every confidence they have the tools they need to succeed.”