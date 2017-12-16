Winnipeg fire sends one to hospital and injures firefighter

One man was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a fire broke out at a Winnipeg home Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 1400 block of William Avenue just before 8 a.m.

One man was treated on site before being rushed to hospital in unstable condition. A firefighter was also treated on scene and released. The union says the firefighter was hurt after a hose blew off its attachment.

Officials had to evacuate the homes on either side of the burning building.

The investigation is ongoing so there is no damage estimate or cause to report.