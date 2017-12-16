Man, 38, dead after head-on collision on Hwy. 401 near Bowmanville

A 38-year-old man from Trenton, Ont., is dead after his SUV slammed head-on into a transport truck on highway 401 near Bowmanville early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers received a call just after 3 a.m. about a dark-coloured SUV driving the wrong way on the 401 at highway speeds.

Schmidt said the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene and the transport truck driver was uninjured.

All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours between Liberty Street and Bennett Road as police investigated, but the roads were reopened around 9:45 a.m.

Police are asking for any witnesses to speak to the OPP’s Whitby detachment.

Fatal crash involving an SUV that was going the wrong way on Highway 401 eastbound near Bennett Rd in Clarington. Driver pronounced dead on scene. OPP received several 911 calls about this vehicle going westbound in the eastbound lanes. pic.twitter.com/Ofk2smtitU — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 16, 2017