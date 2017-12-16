Addictions recovery home opens in Penticton

Ten years ago, Ken Jones finally decided to get help for his cocaine addiction.

Today, Jones is the program manager of the new addictions recovery home on Winnipeg St. in Penticton.

“I owned a business. I owned a home. I had three kids. Everybody thought it was a happy family environment,” Jones said. “Once addiction hit our family system it put everything into turmoil.”

The 13-bed recovery home for men suffering from drug and alcohol addiction officially opened its doors Friday.

“When you come into recovery you’re taking responsibility for your decisions as well as for what’s really not a decision,” said Jones.

The facility is located on a residential street but operators said they consulted neighbours more than one year ago.

Executive Director Jerome Abraham said it’s an example of the right way to open a drug rehabilitation facility, referring to the situation this week involving Michelle Jansen.

The Lower Mainland woman, who lost her son to a fentanyl-related drug overdose, tried to open a drug treatment facility on Juniper Drive without notifying neighbours.

A group of residents banded together to purchase the $1.4 million home to block the facility from opening.

“I think just being transparent, letting people know what is going on. There were three or four neighbours here that weren’t too happy that this was going to be opening but we went out and met them face to face,” Abraham said.

Jones added the actions of the Juniper Drive neighbours show the stigma around drug addiction is still prevalent.

“That natural pain and fear, and not really understanding what’s behind addiction and what the addict suffers with in order to be able to come back into recovery, I think that’s where a lot of the stigma comes from,” Jones said.

The operators said there is demand in Penticton for a private drug treatment facility like Jansen’s.

“I’d love to see her open up, we’re open to consulting with her,” Abraham said.