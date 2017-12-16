Kelowna Rockets players bound for World Juniors

Two Kelowna Rockets players will be heading to the under-20 World Junior Championship.

Team captain Cal Foote and assistant captain Dillon Dube both made the final roster.

They will be the 16 and 17 players in the team’s history to wear the maple leaf jersey in the World Juniors.

Dube, a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect, will be the first player in the Rockets’ history to play in back to back playoffs with Team Canada. He had three assists in seven games last year.

It will be the first appearance for Foote, who is a Calgary Flames prospect.

The World Juniors will be held in Buffalo, NY from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.