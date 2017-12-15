Montreal’s Trudeau airport offers passengers some holiday travel tips

It is surprising that with all the talk of heightened airport security that things like knives, saws and toy guns would be found in passenger luggage at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport.

Mathieu Larocque, spokesperson for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority responsible for screening of passengers and luggage at airport checkpoints, says “people just forget.”

So officials are reminding passengers that if they want to avoid problems, they should pack right. This comes just a week before things get crazy for the holiday rush.

Aéroports de Montréal spokesperson Anne-Sophie Hamel explains that there’s a daily average of 50,000 passengers over the holidays, “but on the 21st and 22nd of December they’re going to be our days with the most passengers. So it’s going to be more than 50,000 passengers on these days.”

In addition to keeping people safe, they just want to make sure that there are as few delays as possible. If you are found with banned items in your carry-on luggage at the security checkpoint, expect to have your bags searched.

“That will take time. It will slow you down and will slow the other people behind you down as well,” Larocque said.

The key to smooth passage is to do your homework. Go to the airport’s website and see what’s permitted, especially when it comes to carry-on.

For example, no liquids, aerosols or gels are permitted in containers larger than 100 ml, and no large knives or guns.

“What is accepted in carry-on baggage are small travel-size containers 100 ml or less, put in a 1-litre plastic bag,” said Larocque.

But there are exceptions.

“If you’re travelling with kids under the age of two, you can bring food and beverages in larger quantities. You need to present these items to the screening officer for a separate inspection. Same thing for medication. If you have liquid medication you can bring them in larger quantities, but you have to present them separately for an inspection.”

Also, make sure you have nothing flammable, not even in your checked luggage.

Airport authorities hope passengers do pay close attention to what they pack because, in the end, it’s all about safety.