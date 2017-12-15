Crime
December 15, 2017 3:49 pm

N.B. RCMP investigating suspicious fire in Moncton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Codiac RCMP are investigating what they describe as a suspicious fire in Moncton.

Courtesy of Wade Perry
Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a suspicious fire at a building in Moncton, N.B.

RCMP say that their officers and members of the Moncton Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on Killam Drive shortly before midnight on Dec. 14, 2017.

02 (1 of 1)

Codiac Regional RCMP believe the fire is suspicious

Courtesy of Wade Perry
WadePerry

Members of the Moncton Fire Department stand outside a fire on the morning of Dec. 15, 2017

Courtesy of Wade Perry
Moncton Fire

No one was injured in the fire on Killam Drive on Dec. 12, 2017

Courtesy of Wade Perry
Fire1

The building on Killam Drive sustained "extensive" damage

Courtesy of Wade Perry
Fire2

Trucks from the Moncton Fire Department are picture outside a home in Killam Drive.

Courtesy of Wade Perry

The Mounties say residents who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to get out safely and no one was injured.

However, the building was damaged extensively.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may been around the location before the fire started are asked to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.

