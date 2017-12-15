N.B. RCMP investigating suspicious fire in Moncton
Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a suspicious fire at a building in Moncton, N.B.
RCMP say that their officers and members of the Moncton Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on Killam Drive shortly before midnight on Dec. 14, 2017.
READ MORE: N.S. man facing impaired driving charges after allegedly leaving passengers trapped in crashed vehicle
The Mounties say residents who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to get out safely and no one was injured.
However, the building was damaged extensively.
WATCH: Moncton fire services warn about danger of space heaters
Anyone with information about this incident or who may been around the location before the fire started are asked to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.