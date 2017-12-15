N.B. RCMP investigating suspicious fire in Moncton

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a suspicious fire at a building in Moncton, N.B.

RCMP say that their officers and members of the Moncton Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on Killam Drive shortly before midnight on Dec. 14, 2017.

The Mounties say residents who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to get out safely and no one was injured.

However, the building was damaged extensively.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may been around the location before the fire started are asked to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.