Fire damages commercial building in Abbotsford

Abbotsford firefighters were busy early Friday morning with a big fire in a commercial building.

Assistant Fire Chief Craig Bird says, “So at approximately 4:12 this morning we got a report of a structure fire on Bourquin Crescent, West. Crews arrived on scene and found an involved building, commercial building, that was definitely extending through the roof structure.”

While one side of the building at Venture and Bourquin suffered significant fire and smoke damage, crews prevented any damage to a business on the other side.

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.