Vigils being held for 4 Hydro One workers killed in helicopter crash in eastern Ontario

TORONTO – Hydro One says it is holding candlelight vigils at its offices across Ontario today after four workers were killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Kingston, Ont., on Thursday.

Today we will honour our team members with a candlelight vigil at our offices across the province. Our hearts remain heavy as we continue to grieve the loss of four employees from our family. — Hydro One (@HydroOne) December 15, 2017

A spokeswoman for the utility company also says crews in the field throughout the province will be standing down from their work for the day to mourn the loss of their colleagues.

Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt says in a statement that the company is focused on supporting the families of the men who died.

None of the four workers on board the Aerospatiale AS350-B2 chopper survived the crash, which happened shortly before noon in Tweed, Ont.



Story continues below Our focus remains on our employees and their loved ones during this time. Colleagues and crew members across the province will stand down from their work as we pause to take time to grieve and remember four members from our Hydro One family. — Hydro One (@HydroOne) December 15, 2017

Hydro One says it has teams of specialists working at the scene today to help the Transportation Safety Board determine what caused the chopper to go down.

The names of those who died have not been released.