Trudeau’s popularity falls below 50 per cent for the first time: Angus Reid Institute

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have a new Christmas wish.

For the first time since taking office two years ago, his approval rating has dropped below 50 per cent.

According to a new survey from Angus Reid Institute, the prime minister’s approval rating sits at 46 per cent.

And, for the first time, more Canadians (49 per cent) say they actually disapprove of his performance.

It’s not good news, but there is a silver lining for Trudeau.

He’s still fairing better than the competition.

The poll pegs the approval rate for the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh at 39 per cent, with 29 per cent of respondents suggesting they don’t know what to think of the newest party leader.

But the worst news is for the Conservatives.

On the heels of a big loss in the South Surrey-White Rock by-election on Monday, leader Andrew Scheer’s approval sits at just 35 per cent.