Traffic
December 15, 2017 10:23 am

Overnight rain creates treacherous conditions on some Edmonton roads

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Here's Mike Sobel's Friday, December 15, 2017 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

A A

After several days of above-zero temperatures, melting snow turned to ice in the Edmonton region, as overnight rain on Friday turned already-slick roads and sidewalks into skating rinks.

While major roadways were mainly clear, thanks in part to a new anti-icing calcium chloride solution being sprayed on them, side roads and sidewalks are a different story.

There were 13 collisions reported to police over the course of one hour in southeast Edmonton alone, according to one EPS officer.

Edmonton police blocked off a section of 17 Street, between Anthony Henday Drive and Ellerslie Road, because vehicles were sliding off the road. Even a firetruck was having difficulty on the southeast Edmonton road.

Slick ice on 17 Street between Ellerslie Road and Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton. Friday, December 15, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News

Story continues below

Bus Cancellations

School buses were also cancelled east of Edmonton Friday morning.

Elk Island Public Schools sent out an alert to parents, saying “due to extremely icy road conditions, all bus routes in Strathcona County including urban Sherwood Park and urban Fort Saskatchewan have been cancelled for this morning only. Weather permitting, buses will be running this afternoon. All schools will remain open.”

West of Edmonton, Parkland School Division No. 70 had some bus cancellations and delays due to the icy roads.

Streets as literal skating rinks

It was so slick on some residential streets that former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference laced up for a skate up his street.

READ MORE: Edmonton teens turn slippery streets into skating rink, while mom demands city sands

Wasn't the best surface I've ever skated on but not bad for a road. #yeg

A post shared by Andrew Ference (@andrew.ference) on

Other residents took to Twitter share their struggles and observations.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta roads
Anthony Henday Drive
Bus cancellation
edmonton police service
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Traffic
Edmonton weather
Ellerslie Road
EPS
Freezing Rain
Icy Roads
Rain

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News