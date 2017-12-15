Overnight rain creates treacherous conditions on some Edmonton roads

After several days of above-zero temperatures, melting snow turned to ice in the Edmonton region, as overnight rain on Friday turned already-slick roads and sidewalks into skating rinks.

While major roadways were mainly clear, thanks in part to a new anti-icing calcium chloride solution being sprayed on them, side roads and sidewalks are a different story.

There were 13 collisions reported to police over the course of one hour in southeast Edmonton alone, according to one EPS officer.

13 car collision calls for service reported in the South East Division from 0530hrs-0630hrs this morning due to extreme icy road conditions! Your no good to anyone if you don't get there alive ! #yeg #winter #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/gDF48ECNMt — Cst Braithwaite (@CstBraithwaite) December 15, 2017

Edmonton police blocked off a section of 17 Street, between Anthony Henday Drive and Ellerslie Road, because vehicles were sliding off the road. Even a firetruck was having difficulty on the southeast Edmonton road.

Bus Cancellations

School buses were also cancelled east of Edmonton Friday morning.

Elk Island Public Schools sent out an alert to parents, saying “due to extremely icy road conditions, all bus routes in Strathcona County including urban Sherwood Park and urban Fort Saskatchewan have been cancelled for this morning only. Weather permitting, buses will be running this afternoon. All schools will remain open.”

West of Edmonton, Parkland School Division No. 70 had some bus cancellations and delays due to the icy roads.

Streets as literal skating rinks

It was so slick on some residential streets that former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference laced up for a skate up his street.

READ MORE: Edmonton teens turn slippery streets into skating rink, while mom demands city sands

Other residents took to Twitter share their struggles and observations.

Main streets ok-ish. Side streets on the south side are horrible. Gets better across the river. Recommended for #yeg roads this morning #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZzritgpNyP — JayIsPainting (@JayIsPainting) December 15, 2017