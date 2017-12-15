Overnight rain creates treacherous conditions on some Edmonton roads

After several days of above-zero temperatures, melting snow turned to ice in the Edmonton region, as overnight rain on Friday turned already-slick roads and sidewalks into skating rinks.
While major roadways were mainly clear, thanks in part to a new anti-icing calcium chloride solution being sprayed on them, side roads and sidewalks are a different story.
There were 13 collisions reported to police over the course of one hour in southeast Edmonton alone, according to one EPS officer.
Edmonton police blocked off a section of 17 Street, between Anthony Henday Drive and Ellerslie Road, because vehicles were sliding off the road. Even a firetruck was having difficulty on the southeast Edmonton road.
School buses were also cancelled east of Edmonton Friday morning.
Elk Island Public Schools sent out an alert to parents, saying “due to extremely icy road conditions, all bus routes in Strathcona County including urban Sherwood Park and urban Fort Saskatchewan have been cancelled for this morning only. Weather permitting, buses will be running this afternoon. All schools will remain open.”
West of Edmonton, Parkland School Division No. 70 had some bus cancellations and delays due to the icy roads.
It was so slick on some residential streets that former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference laced up for a skate up his street.
Other residents took to Twitter share their struggles and observations.
