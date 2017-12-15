Fans take in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Vancouver

People of all ages came out for the opening night ‘of Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at the Scotiabank Theatre in downtown Vancouver.

Despite the crowd being noticeably thinner than it was for 2015’s release of ‘The Force Awakens’, fans were no less excited to take in the spectacle.

“Super excited. I’m more concerned about why my wife is wondering why I get to go out tonight and she’s with the kids.”

“I saw the first one in Kelowna when I was 12, and watched them all ever since.”

“It’s exciting! Lightsabers… Jedis…”

“We like Star Wars, so we watch it as a family and we’ve been watching it for years.”

“[I’ve] watched all the Star Wars movies, I was probably maybe six the first time. It was a family affair, I watched them all with my siblings, my dad and my mom.”

“[It’s] exciting to be able to see one of the first showings.”

“My wife is a Star Wars fan, so I couldn’t not come.”

Prior to ‘The Last Jedi’, the most recent Star Wars film ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ was released just last year.

Response to ‘The Last Jedi’ has been overhwelmingly positive.