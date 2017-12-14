Tank the stolen pit bull puppy is home for the holidays

It’s shaping up to be a very happy holiday season for one Surrey dog owner.

Back in September, eight-week old pit bull puppy Tank was stolen from his owner.

Tank had been put up for sale online, but when his owner went to meet the prospective buyers at Fleetwood Park, the deal went sour.

According to Surrey RCMP, two men showed up to meet the seller; one grabbed the dog and fled, while the other snatched the woman’s cell phone and punched her in the face.

Now, Mounties say the pup has been recovered — thanks to a stroke of luck.

“The very same investigating officer [who was involved in the initial report] was at an unrelated call and saw a pit bull puppy that he recognized immediately as being the same one as being reported stolen,” said RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

“So he approached the then-owners who stated they had bought the dog off of Craigslist shortly after it had been stolen.”

Even though a few months had passed, Schumann said the officer had no trouble recognizing Tank.

“The dog did look different. However, it had very distinctive markings on its chest and on its nose that would have been unique to that dog, regardless of its age.”

Schumann said the puppy was recovered safely, and that he has now been reunited with his original owner, unharmed.

The file remains under investigation. No word on whether police are recommending any charges.