Empty homes near Winnipeg’s Kapyong Barracks to be demolished starting this month

Demolition work is underway on a row of housing units next to the Kapyong Barracks in Winnipeg.

The 18 empty homes currently line Kenaston Boulevard and Corydon Avenue. A chain-link fence surrounds the military properties where bulldozers sit idle in the backyards.

The Department of National Defence (DND) said in a statement Thursday 17 Wing Winnipeg no longer needs the units, and they will be demolished starting this month. The work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2018.

“They are in poor condition, and it is not economically feasible to reinvest in these units to make them suitable for occupancy,” the DND said.

DND also said the Canadian Forces Housing Agency will be undertaking the project and that the work is unrelated to the upcoming demolition of infrastructure at the main Kapyong Barracks site.

The military abandoned the 64-hectare military site in 2004 when the 2nd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry was moved to Canadian Forces Base Shilo near Brandon, Man.

In January DND approved a plan to demolish several buildings on that site.

With files from Kelsey James