‘Concern for us was the safety of our kids’: Penticton neighbours who bought million dollar home to block drug treatment centre speak out

It was supposed to be a state-of-the-art drug treatment facility in Penticton and a sanctuary for those struggling with addiction to get help at a peaceful and idyllic place overlooking the south Okanagan town.

Michelle Jansen of Coquitlam planned to open the recovery centre at 3001 Juniper Drive this weekend in honour of her late son.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Jansen died of a fentanyl overdose at the Sunshine Coast Health Centre last March where he was seeking treatment for his drug addiction.

But at the last minute– the seller pulled out of the deal.

Three neighbours banded together and made a better offer.

“We got in communication with the seller, voiced our concerns and he had an out on the contract and he said basically I will do this for you guys and I’ll back out,” said one of the buyers, Jesse Duncan.

The buyers purchased the property for $1.4 million.

They said no one is moving in and they’ll put the property back on the market.

“We actually take possession of it tomorrow,” Duncan said.

The neighbours purchased the million dollar home to block the drug treatment centre from opening.

“I think the number one concern for us was the safety of our kids. I think it’s a known fact that these facilities, drugs do get into them, and we share this driveway with this property,” Duncan said.

Another buyer, Kandice Collins, said she was also concerned about safety.

“Mrs. Jansen’s son died from a drug overdose in a drug rehab facility right, so the drugs are getting into the facilities, so that’s my concern,” she said.

The neighbours said they weren’t consulted and with only days before the Jansen deal closed– they felt they had no other option.

“It was kind of shocking that they were putting in a rehab [facility] and we hadn’t even been consulted,” Duncan said.

“If Ms. Jensen would have told us her plans of security … we would have had a chance to come to terms with things,” added Ashley Duncan.

Anthony Haddad, director of development services with the City of Penticton, said provincial legislation around rehabilitation facilities trumps municipal zoning regulations.

He said Jansen wasn’t required to file a re-zoning application, which would have triggered a public notification process, because the facility would have had a maximum of six beds.

“The provincial rules are a little unique in this circumstance in that they override the local government regulations for zoning and land use,” Haddad said.

Jansen said the failure of the deal is a clear example of the stigma around drug use.

She said she will try to find another suitable location in the Okanagan and hopes to open next year.

