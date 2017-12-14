Iconic Salisbury House restaurant chain sold

Winnipeg-based restaurant chain Salisbury House has been sold.

The company, which has been around for 86 years, will now be run by Noel Bernier, Dave Filmon and the Metis Economic Development Fund.

Bernier is no stranger to the food business. He owns several city restaurants including Hermanos and Carnaval.

Salisbury’s majority owners, including Earl & Cheryl Barish, made the decision to sell their stake in the business earlier this year.

“It has been a great experience to lead such an important Winnipeg institution,” Earl Barish said in a statement. “Noel and his team are well positioned to take Salisbury House to its 100th Anniversary and beyond as Manitoba’s Family Restaurant.”

Salisbury House has 19 locations around Manitoba.