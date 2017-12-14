Three Winnipeg teens arrested after brothers stabbed, one killed

Winnipeg police have arrested three teens after one man was killed and another seriously injured following a fight outside David Livingstone School early Wednesday.

Police confirmed Thursday the victims were brothers.

Police were called to the 100 block of Charles Walk around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Once there, they found the two men with multiple stab wounds.

The homicide victim has been identified by police as Jordan Thomas, 18.

A 17 year-old man, and two 14 year-old girls have since been arrested and charged with second degree murder and attempted murder.

Police said it’s not clear if the victims knew the suspects.

“The way these two parties came together wasn’t a pre-planned event,” Const. Tammy Skrabek said. “The first interaction was really happenstance where these two parties came upon each other in the area.”

Thomas’ brother remains in hospital in serious condition.