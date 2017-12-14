Two arrested, cocaine, cash and rifle seized by Winnipeg police

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody after a drug bust in Point Douglas Wednesday.

Winnipeg Police’s street crime and tactical support units searched a property in the 500 block of Waterfront Drive around 8 a.m. Dec. 13.

Travis Kenneth William Sadowy has been charged with:

possession of scheduled substance – cocaine

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

fail to comply with recognizance X5

possess firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

possess firearm knowing it’s possession is unauthorized

possess firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

possess weapon

A woman was also arrested for related offences. She was released on a promise to appear.

Police seized a rifle, cocaine valued at $1,500, cutting agent and a small amount of cash.