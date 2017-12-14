Two arrested, cocaine, cash and rifle seized by Winnipeg police
A A
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody after a drug bust in Point Douglas Wednesday.
Winnipeg Police’s street crime and tactical support units searched a property in the 500 block of Waterfront Drive around 8 a.m. Dec. 13.
Travis Kenneth William Sadowy has been charged with:
- possession of scheduled substance – cocaine
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime
- fail to comply with recognizance X5
- possess firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
- possess firearm knowing it’s possession is unauthorized
- possess firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
- possess weapon
A woman was also arrested for related offences. She was released on a promise to appear.
Police seized a rifle, cocaine valued at $1,500, cutting agent and a small amount of cash.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.