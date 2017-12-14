drug arrests
December 14, 2017 4:51 pm
Updated: December 14, 2017 4:55 pm

Two arrested, cocaine, cash and rifle seized by Winnipeg police

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police arrested two people for drug related offences Dec. 13.

File / Global News
A A

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody after a drug bust in Point Douglas Wednesday.

Winnipeg Police’s street crime and tactical support units searched a property in the 500 block of Waterfront Drive around 8 a.m. Dec. 13.

Travis Kenneth William Sadowy has been charged with:

  • possession of scheduled substance – cocaine
  • possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime
  • fail to comply with recognizance X5
  • possess firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
  • possess firearm knowing it’s possession is unauthorized
  • possess firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
  • possess weapon

A woman was also arrested for related offences. She was released on a promise to appear.

Police seized a rifle, cocaine valued at $1,500, cutting agent and a small amount of cash.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
drug arrests
Point Douglas
Rifle
Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News