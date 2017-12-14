2 Toronto men arrested on drug charges after getting lost at the U.S. border

Two men from Toronto are facing drug charges after getting lost near the Canada-U.S. border.

The RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency say in a joint statement that the men were travelling in a rental vehicle in the Niagara Region on Nov. 22, near the Peace Bridge, when they took a wrong turn to the U.S. border.

Officials say that to avoid crossing into the U.S., the men turned around and tried to return back to Canada through a NEXUS lane, but they were not members of the trusted-traveller program.

The statement says border officials stopped the car and conducted a full search of the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of 120 grams of suspected cocaine and $10,000. The men and the seized material were then turned over to the RCMP.

The driver of the vehicle, who officials identified as a 24-year-old man, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, obstruction of justice and breach of probation.

The passenger, a 25-year-old man, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime and breach of probation.

Both men have been released from custody and are to appear in a St. Catharines, Ont., court Dec. 21.