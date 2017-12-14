Canada
December 14, 2017 7:36 am

Fire forces evacuation of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield retirement home

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Centre Victor-Léger was evacuated Wednesday night after an electrical fire in the building's ceiling.

Courtesy TVA
Close to 100 residents of the Centre Victor-Léger in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield were forced out into the cold Wednesday night, after a fire broke out at the retirement home.

The centre is home to both semi-independent seniors and people who need assisted living.

The Salaberry-de-Valleyfield fire department said the blaze started in the ceiling of the residence following an electrical short-circuit.

No one was injured in the blaze and several residents were able to return to their apartments later in the evening.

Firefighters said the building’s sprinkler system was quickly activated and efficient.

