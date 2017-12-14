Fire forces evacuation of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield retirement home

Close to 100 residents of the Centre Victor-Léger in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield were forced out into the cold Wednesday night, after a fire broke out at the retirement home.

The centre is home to both semi-independent seniors and people who need assisted living.

The Salaberry-de-Valleyfield fire department said the blaze started in the ceiling of the residence following an electrical short-circuit.

No one was injured in the blaze and several residents were able to return to their apartments later in the evening.

Firefighters said the building’s sprinkler system was quickly activated and efficient.