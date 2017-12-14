Roy Moore releases video statement, does not concede defeat in senate race

One day after Democratic candidate Doug Jones clinched victory in the Alabama senate race, Republican candidate Roy Moore released a video claiming that the “battle rages on.”

As the polls foretold Jones’ upset victory, Moore told voters that it wasn’t over yet, saying that the vote was close to the state’s recount requirement. In a video released a day after the election, Moore reiterated his rallying cry, saying that the final count, including military and provisional ballots, had not been received.

Moore maintained that he would await certification by the secretary of state and once again did not concede the senate race.

“We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity,” Moore said in the video.

He went on to discuss his concerns for the financial and moral future of the United States, stating that U.S. President Donald Trump’s election almost a year ago presented a “window of hope” for returning to “founding principles.”

“Many do not share the vision of those who built this country. Today we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty. Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Moore continued.

Jones won the fight for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama Tuesday over Moore, who ran while marred by sexual assault and harassment allegations. Jones’ win marked a significant blow to Trump, who endorsed the Republican candidate.

Jones is the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama in 25 years and will endanger Republicans’ already narrow Senate majority to 51-49.

Before signing off, Moore quoted scripture and warned voters to “stand against those who would take from us our country.”