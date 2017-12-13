Multiple injuries in plane crash near Fond du Lac, Sask.

Fond du Lac RCMP are currently on scene at a downed aircraft near the Fond du Lac airport.

Approximately 22 passengers and 3 crew members were on board the fixed-wing plane at the time of the crash, which was around 6:15 p.m. Multiple injuries are being reported, and it is unknown at this point if there have been any fatalities.

Local emergency responders as well as RCMP from Stony Rapids are assisting emergency responders. More resources are currently on the way from the Royal Canadian Air Force and Search and Rescue.

Transport Canada will be taking over the investigation into the cause of the crash.

More to come…

WATCH BELOW: Military plane crashes south of Moose Jaw, Sask.

