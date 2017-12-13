Okanagan man sentenced for shooting victim with sawed-off shotgun

A West Kelowna man was sentenced Wednesday for shooting his victim with a sawed-off shotgun.

Joshawa Prozeller was hit in the face, body and arm by the bird-shot. He lost his right eye to one of the pellets.

The shooting happened at a West Kelowna mobile home park in November 2016. Police found the loaded gun hidden in pine needles.

Jeremy Matherly, 36, was initially charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to the less serious offense of aggravated assault.

The prosecutor called the circumstances of the crime dynamic and murky, perhaps related to drugs and money owed.

Prozeller had attacked one of Matherly’s friends with a pipe and then he left. But Prozeller returned wearing a “devil” face mask and carrying the pipe and perhaps bear spray. That’s when Matherly blasted him with the shotgun.

Matherly was handed a 22 month prison sentence which the judge said was on the low end of the range. He got a break for pleading guilty and because the shooting was provoked.

Matherly must also serve two years probation.