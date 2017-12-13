London digs out following first major snowfall of the season

Londoners are trudging through a winter wonderland following the first major snowfall of the season.

Winter doesn’t officially arrive for another eight days, but some parts of the London-region received upwards of 30 centimetres of snow overnight.

The harsh wintry conditions have led to some heartwarming examples of random acts of kindness on city streets.

Ev Threadgould lives on Huron Street and was worried about her husband shoveling their driveway. She ventured out to help him Wednesday morning when her neighbour reached out.

“Our lovely neighbour next door texted me and said ‘you come look after our wee boy and I’ll come and do your driveway’. It was the nicest thing,” said Threadgould.

The winter wallop made the drive to work a slow one for many commuters this morning but main streets have been plowed. Snow-removal crews are concentrating on side streets and sidewalks and hope to finish the job no later than Thursday morning.

“The drivers will be back to do a full shift tonight and through tomorrow morning. They do have to have the rest period but we have some replacements (drivers) to put in the trucks,” said John Parsons, manager of transportation and roadside operations.

Environment Canada lifted its snow squall warning for London-Middlesex Wednesday morning, but a special weather Statement remains in effect. A low-pressure system will bring upwards of 10 additional centimetres of snow Wednesday before tapering off at midnight.

The snow resulted in school bus cancellations for the second day in a row. School buses in London, Middlesex and Oxford were cancelled.