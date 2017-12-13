A new holiday season event is happening this week in Kelowna. The Christmas Magic Breakfast will take place this Thursday morning to gather gifts for often forgotten adults in the central Okanagan.

This first annual breakfast event takes place Thursday Dec 14 at the Hotel Eldorado, from 6:30 to 9:30.

They’ll be accepting unwrapped gifts, gift cards or cash donations for two groups of adults: single parents under the age of 20 who are going to school, working and raising their child…. and seniors who are having a tough time making ends meet.

If you bring a donation, you can sit down to a buffet breakfast, or pick up a breakfast box at the drive thru.