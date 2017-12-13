Toronto home where Meghan Markle lived listed at $1.395 million

TORONTO – Time is running out to buy the Toronto house where Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle spent time before announcing their engagement last month — as the sellers are expected to choose a buyer as soon as tonight.

Real estate agent Alex Beauregard says the two-storey, three-bedroom house — which the future princess rented for two years — has drawn a lot of interest since it was listed last week, at $1.395 million.

The sellers were to begin taking offers at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Markle, who is from Los Angeles but lived part-time in Toronto since 2011, and the British royal announced their engagement on Nov. 27 after a courtship that involved visits on both side of the pond.

Markle is best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane on the hit show Suits, which is filmed in Toronto.

The actress and Prince Harry plan to tour Britain over the next six months to give Markle an opportunity to learn about the country before their May wedding in the chapel at Windsor Castle, and as she prepares to move into Kensington Palace.