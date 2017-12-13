Mark Lovshin returns as Northumberland County warden

Mark Lovshin will serve his second term as Northumberland County warden after being sworn in at a ceremony in Cobourg on Wednesday.

Lovshin is the mayor of Hamilton Township and longtime county councillor. The position of warden is a one-year term, filled by one of the seven members of county council. The warden is appointed based on a vote by council or, in the case of a single candidate, an acclamation.

“I am truly energized and excited to do my best as the 2018 warden for Northumberland County,” he said.

Lovshin replaces Mark Walas who served in the role for 2017.

“2017 was a year full of significance for Northumberland County,” said Walas. “It was the year we joined the nation in celebrating Canada’s 150 anniversary; a year of grand openings, new partnerships, milestones achieved, and key initiatives advanced on behalf of Northumberland residents, and it has been my great honour to serve as warden during this time.

“I certainly look forward to a productive 2018, full of meaningful milestones achieved for the benefit of our community.”

Lovshin is currently in his third term as mayor of Hamilton Township after first being elected in 2006. Born and raised in Hamilton Township, Lovshin has a strong agricultural background. He operates a vegetable stand, raises market lambs, and manages a dairy farm with his brother and father.

“As we continue striving to deliver value for our residents during the final year of this term of council, I look forward to collaboration with my fellow councillors, county staff and all of our stakeholders to complete objectives outlined in our four-year strategic plan,” he said.