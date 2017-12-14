Bob Layton Editorial: Moore is less

How sad it is when you have a legitimate cause — like naming men who disrespect women — and someone highjacks it to do harm.

In Washington, media outlets were sent a document alleging Senator Chuck Schumer was being accused of sexual harassment by a former staffer.

Reporters went to the aide, and she said the charges were fake and her signature forged. The senator is now trying to find out who did it.

At the other end of the credibility scale, would-be senator Republican Roy Moore in Alabama is accused by a number of women who say their story is true, even though he denies it.

As he tried in vain to fight off Democrat challenger Doug Jones, Moore’s wife tried to balance bigotry allegations by showing how inclusive he was. She said he had a Jewish lawyer and had appointed the first black marshall to the Alabama Supreme Court.

“Well, one of our attorneys is a Jew,” Kayla Moore said. “We have very close friends who are Jewish and rabbis.”

As President Trump tried to help, Moore said he wanted to restore traditional values.

Maybe the people bought into that by not selecting someone accused of sexual misconduct.

Alabama had not elected a Democrat senator in 25 years, but now it appears they voted for the republic instead of the Republican.

Let me know what you think about all of this.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.