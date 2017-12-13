Health officials say N.S. is recruiting doctors but still faces vacancy rates

Nova Scotia health officials say they have recruited 92 doctors since April 1 although there are still 60 vacancies left to fill in areas across the province due to issues such as retirement.

The breakdown of the new physicians who are working in the province is 26 family doctors and 66 specialists.

Dr. Lynne Harrigan, vice-president of medicine at the Nova Scotia Health Authority, says the recruitment goal for the current fiscal year is 100 doctors including 50 family doctors and 50 specialists.

Harrigan says there are currently 44 offers of positions for doctors who are expected to come within the year – and 11 of those offers are to family doctors.

She says while there are targets, the health authority is working to recruit as many doctors as it can by selling them on the province’s quality of life and attempts to transform the system through such things as collaborative medical practices.

Officials told the legislature’s public accounts committee that 42,000 people in the province are currently actively seeking a family physician according to the provincial registry