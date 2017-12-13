Bon Jovi, Nina Simone and more to be inducted into Rock Hall of Fame in 2018

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2018 inductees.

According to the Associated Press, Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, Nina Simone, The Cars, The Moody Blues, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe will all be inducted into the Hall next year.

Tharpe, a pioneering gospel performer and guitarist who died in 1973, will be inducted with the “Award for Early Influence”. She is often referred to as the “godmother of rock and roll.”

Of the six acts, four are first-time nominees, Bon Jovi having first been nominated in 2011, and The Cars running for the honour twice before.

The honourees this year were chosen from a group of 19 nominees, which included Radiohead, who were expected by many to be inducted.

All six legends will be officially inducted during the 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 14, 2018, in Cleveland.