Flames lose in shootout

Mikael Granlund scored the winning goal in a shootout and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on

Tuesday night.



The shootout reached the fifth round before Granlund beat Mike Smith. Alex Stalock stopped Michael Ferland to give

Minnesota its third straight victory, the first two coming in overtime.



Ferland and Minnesota’s Matt Cullen scored in regulation. Smith made 21 saves for Calgary, while Stalock stopped 16

shots in two periods plus overtime for the Wild. He replaced injured goalie Devan Dubnyk after the first.



Calgary dominated the puck throughout the first period and carried a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal 17 minutes in. But

after the Wild killed off the second Flames power play of the frame, their second and third shots on net produced the

game’s first goal.



Ryan Suter took a shot from the top of the left circle that Smith turned aside. Joel Eriksson Ek took a whack at the

rebound before Cullen poked it in to put Minnesota on top 1-0.



The Flames tied it with just more than a minute left in the second period on Ferland’s 12th goal of the season. Ferland

fired a slap shot from centre point that deflected off Wild defenceman Jonas Brodin and beat Stalock over his left

shoulder.