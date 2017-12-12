Canada
December 12, 2017 1:53 pm

Saskatchewan auditor’s annual report raises concerns about sick days

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan's auditor is raising concerns about the number of sick days being taken by some government employees.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatchewan’s auditor is raising concerns about the number of sick days being taken by some government employees.

Judy Ferguson’s annual report highlights employee absenteeism at the Heartland Regional Health Authority and at the Saskatchewan Gaming Corp.

She says the high number of sick days increases costs.

Other issues raised in Ferguson’s report include documentation of livestock diseases, rehabilitation of adult offenders and court workloads.

The auditor works to improve accountability and better management in government through independent assessments.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Annual Report
auditor annual report
Judy Ferguson
Sask Politics
Saskatchewan Auditor General
sick days annual report

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News