Vancouver’s transit system ranked third most sustainable in North America

A new report finds that Vancouver has the third most sustainable transportation network in North America.

The Sustainable Cities Mobility Index measures city’s transportation systems on all continents by their usability, environmental impact, and the ability to help businesses grow and thrive. In North America, only New York and San Francisco rated higher than Vancouver.

Langley city councillor and transit blogger Nathan Pachal said he’s not surprised by the result since the region has been putting an effort into its transit system over the past decade.

“If you look at what our municipalities have been doing, especially the City of Vancouver… over the last decade has really been pushing towards sustainable modes of travel,” Pachal said.

While Vancouver’s transit system ranked well overall, it received its worst rating in the category of usability, where it ranked 56th worldwide.

“There’s certainly gaps in our region where there is no transit service,” Pachal said. “Being from Langley city and the south of the Fraser there’s certainly lots of gaps when it comes to transit service.

“There’s gaps in our cycling network and in many parts of the region it’s still next to impossible to get anywhere without a car.”

Vancouver ranked 28th overall in global rankings. Its highest single overall rating was in the ability to help foster growth in the region, where it ranked 8th.