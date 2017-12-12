South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp taunts police in chilling letter: there are more victims

SPARTANBURG, S.C.— A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports that, in an eight-page letter, Todd Kohlhepp wrote that he tried to tell investigators and informed the FBI, but he said “it was blown off.”

“Yes there is more than seven,” Kohlhepp wrote in a letter dated Nov. 28. “I tried to tell investigators and I did tell FBI, but it was blown off. It’s not an addition problem, it’s an multiplication problem. Leaves the state and leaves the country. Thank you private pilot’s license.”

WATCH: Video shows rescue of rape victim chained inside metal container by serial killer

Don Wood, chief division counsel with the FBI’s Columbia office, said the agency has a pending investigation, but wouldn’t comment specifically on what the FBI is doing.

“At this point,” Kohlhepp wrote in the letter, “I really don’t see reason to give numbers or locations.”

READ MORE: Phoenix serial killer suspect arrested, charged in 9 murders

The 46-year-old Kohlhepp pleaded guilty in May to seven counts of murder for killings that took place over more than a decade, all as he ran a real estate business. He was sentenced to life in prison.

His string of crimes was uncovered in 2016 after police rescued a woman chained at the neck in a storage container and investigators found a body buried in a shallow grave. The woman told investigators she saw Kohlhepp shoot and kill her boyfriend, who went with her for a cleaning job on the suspect’s property.

WATCH: Shocking multiple murder case in South Carolina

A video released in June by prosecutors, showed officers entering the container with their hands on their guns and found a clothed Kala Brown, sitting on the floor with a chain around her neck stretching to the wall.

“Do you know where your buddy is?” an officer said.

“Charlie? He shot him,” she said quietly.

“Who did?”

“Todd Kohlhepp shot Charlie Carver three times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in the bucket of the tractor, locked me down here. I’ve never seen him again. He says he’s dead and buried. He says there are several bodies dead and buried out here,” she said.

Authorities said that on the way to the hospital, Brown told them about how Kohlhepp confessed to killing a married couple before she was captured, and about killing four people at a Spartanburg County motorcycle shop — murders that were unsolved for 13 years.