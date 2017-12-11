Squamish Nation election brings 8 new faces to council

The Squamish Nation elected a new council that saw eight new faces emerge victorious, while eight others were re-elected.

“For a lot of community members, there was a feeling for change,” said newly-elected councillor Dustin Rivers, whose traditional name is Khelsilem.

He helped to form a nine-candidate slate called the “New Nine,” as a way of adding new and younger voices to council.

“I think it’s a testament to our young people,” Khelsilem said. “We had the most [number of] people under 35 that have ever run before. We had 17 candidates under the age of 35.”

Out of a total of 1,350 votes, Khelsilem said close to 200 were first-time voters: “Forty per cent of our voting population is under 35.”

Out of the nine candidates running in the slate, eight were elected for council. Khelsilem said this is the first time so many new councillors have been elected.

“I think this was born out of wanting a council that makes big decisions but still consults our people before they make big decisions,” said Khelsilem.

He said the top issue for Squamish Nation members – like many people in B.C. – is housing affordability.

And just like in Vancouver, it’s an an area that council will have to tackle.

~With files from Charmaine de Silva