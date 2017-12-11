Okanagan forecast

Monday, December 11, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

The temperature inversion has weakened and afternoon sunny breaks are now a possibility for parts of the BC Southern Interior.

Another weak disturbance rolling across the BC Interior on Tuesday will keep the temperature inversion shallow, and sunny breaks will continue to shine on some valleys, especially in the midday and afternoon.

The true breakdown of the ridge will happen at the end of the work week. We might even see a few flurries on Friday with a system that will push inland Friday midday.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: -2 to 2C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla