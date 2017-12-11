Crooks break into Kelowna therapeutic farm

It is a break and enter that for the operators of Kelowna’s Arion Therapeutic Farm call shocking.

It happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning when someone broke into the office trailer at the East Kelowna farm and stole a cash box filled with about $400.

Arion Farm is home to some 50 animals that provide therapy and healing to thousands of people of all ages every year, including children with autism and those living with disabilities. It also provides support to people struggling with mental health.

Officials say the theft is a set back.

“Our fee costs are huge we spend at least $2,500 a month in hay and that does not include vet costs, supplements, alternative health measures we do to help rehabilitate and maintain our animals,” operator Heather Henderson said.

But the community is responding. A Go Fund Me page has already been started and donations are pouring in.

Some of the money could be used to buy a surveillance camera.