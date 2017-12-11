Man charged with sexual assault after disturbing call from Parkhill home

Police have charged a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault Friday in the southwest Calgary community of Parkhill.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of 42 Avenue S.W. shortly after 5:30 a.m., after two women contacted police, reporting they had been held against their will.

Police said the two women arrived at the home in the early morning hours on Friday to “meet an acquaintance.” They said during that time one of the occupants of the home sexually assaulted one of the women.

Investigators said Monday the tactical unit was called in and at about 11 a.m., three people were removed from the home.

James Etienne, 22, of Quebec, is facing one charge of sexual assault.

Police said the two others were taken in for questioning but were released without charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.