December 11, 2017 6:46 pm

‘Bonjour-Hi’ Uber driver stirs controversy

Dan Spector. By Photojournalist  Global News

An Uber van with 'Bonjour-Hi' written on the side. Dec 11, 2017.

Breidy Georges
The latest chapter in Quebec’s language fight is now spelled-out on the side of an Uber driver’s red van.

This past weekend, an Uber was spotted with ‘Bonjour-Hi’ written in big white letters across the side.

Taxi driver Mouhcine El Meliani shared a video of the ‘Bonjour-Hi Uber’ with Global News and had some harsh words for its unknown driver.

“For me, he is just a stupid guy,” said El Meliani, also the head of the Ligue des Taxis du Québec.

Last month, the National Assembly unanimously passed a motion inviting store clerks to say ‘Bonjour’ instead of the biligual ‘Bonjour-Hi.” Anglophones have expressed outrage, and Premier Philippe Couillard has been forced to explain himself.

El Meliani thinks the Uber driver should respect the government motion.

“In my taxi, I always say bonjour,” he said.

In a statement, Uber spokesman Jean-Christophe De Le Rue said: “We do not endorse this isolated initiative.”

The Montreal Taxi Bureau said they were not comfortable with the initiative and are studying their different options.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisée isn’t surprised by the Uber driver’s gesture.

“In Montreal, in Quebec, there is a common language which is French,” he told Global News. “There are people who disagree with that and won’t go along with that.”

Uber would not say whether or not they had asked the driver to take the message down.

