Alanna Koch denies getting questions in advance of Sask. Party leadership debate

Following allegations that a candidate received questions in advance of the Saskatchewan Party debate in Weyburn, Alanna Koch is taking a stand against the accusations against her.

“This is an absolutely ridiculous accusation in which there is no truth. It is clearly an attempt to discredit my campaign,” Koch said in a statement Monday.

“I do appreciate the acknowledgement that I was very strong at the debate. However, if I would have known the questions, I hope that I would have done even better.”

“I did well at the debate because for the past 10 years it’s been my job to know what is going on in government.”

On Friday, it was reported that Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Gord Wyant and Scott Moe signed a letter asking for a review because they believed the debate questions were leaked to another candidate.

Patrick Bundrock, executive director of the Saskatchewan Party, confirmed that the letter had been received and that the matter had been handed off the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) for investigation.

Koch also said she hopes the results of the review come quickly.

A new Saskatchewan Party leader will be chosen at a convention in Saskatoon on Jan. 27.