Saskatchewan Party leadership candidates face off in final debate

All six candidates in the Saskatchewan Party leadership race faced off in a sixth and final debate at the Double Tree Hotel in Regina Thursday night.

Many of the candidates opened by acknowledging Brad Wall’s last day in the legislature, and thanking him for his work in the province.

Candidates Alanna Koch, Ken Cheveldayoff, Gord Wyant, Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Scott Moe and Rob Clarke had to answer 12 questions on a variety of topics.

Some topics of the night included diversifying the economy in a resource downturn, creating better funding for education, expanding early childhood education, engaging first time voters and balancing the budget.

Another focus was on health care, including reducing emergency room wait times in Saskatchewan.

Friday is the final day to buy a Saskatchewan Party membership and vote for a new leader.

The new leader will be chosen on January 27 in Saskatoon.