Saskatchewan health card holders reminded to update with new stickers

The Saskatchewan government is reminding people their health card need to be updated with new stickers before the new year.

Renewal packages were mailed by eHealth Saskatchewan to over 689,000 households earlier this this year. The packages included updated stickers that will renew health cards until Dec. 31, 2020.

Most health cards expire on Dec. 31, 2017. If an individual’s health card expires, government officials said they could be billed for medical services.

People with provincial health coverage who have not received their health card renewal stickers in the mail should contact eHealth at 1-800-667-7551 or email at Change@eHealthSask.ca.

eHealth’s office at 2130 11th Ave. in Regina is also open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, except on statutory holidays.

Officials said the most common reason why renewal stickers don’t come in the mail is because a person has moved and not updated their address. Addresses can be updated online with eHealth Saskatchewan.