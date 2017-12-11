Canada
December 11, 2017 10:49 am

Guelph, Waterloo Region getting first significant snowfall of the season

By Reporter  CJOY

File photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
It looks like it will be a white Christmas after all for areas in and around Guelph and Waterloo Region.

Environment Canada is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snow by Tuesday afternoon, while localized amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible.

The snow is expected to begin Monday afternoon and taper off to a few flurries at night or Tuesday morning. Poor winter driving conditions are likely and untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery.

The City of Guelph recently launched its online plow tracker, that will show snow plow locations.

Guelph residents can also subscribe to receive an email update about when a residential plow out is in effect, so residents can get their vehicle off the road.

