Blogs
December 11, 2017 8:38 am

Bill Kelly: Finance ministers’ meeting is a potluck affair

Bill Kelly By Radio Host  900 CHML

Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown at OrganiGram in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward
A A

What a difference a couple of years can make.

Not long ago, the Harper government was quite clear that they had no intention of legalizing marijuana, and most provincial governments were totally onside with avoiding any kind of debate on such a touchy subject.

But, that was then, and now, have things ever changed.

Story continues below

The Trudeau government has set a course for legalization, which is overwhelmingly supported by public opinion, and support for the pot industry is coming from some unlikely sources.

READ MORE: Ontario drivers worry legal marijuana will impact road safety: CAA survey

A couple of former cabinet ministers in the Harper government, who publicly opposed legalization, have now invested in marijuana supply companies and the moral debate about legalization is becoming a distant memory.

To be clear, there is still a huge debate about pot, but it’s switched from the moral debate about legalization to the much more pragmatic discussion about who gets the money.

Finance ministers from across the country are meeting this week to implore the federal government to give the provinces a greater share of the revenue from the soon-to-be-created marijuana industry in Canada.

It’s a surreal scenario for a lot of people; government ministers arguing about who gets the proceeds from marijuana sales.

How things have changed. I guess you could say that this joint meeting of finance ministers is a potluck affair.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
finance ministers meet on weed
Legal Marijuana
legalizing marijuana
marijuana tax revenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News