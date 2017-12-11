Sensitive Santa brings Christmas cheer to Saskatoon kids with autism

It’s the time of the year again, when children across the city line up to spend some time with Santa Claus, but for many families, it’s not all that simple.

Once the Lawson Heights Mall closed Sunday evening, Autism Services of Saskatoon hosted its third annual Sensitive Santa event, allowing kids with autism to meet Saint Nick.

For the Mahlum family, the experience allowed their five-year-old son, Jacob, to interact with Santa in a better environment.

“It means a lot for us because it gives us the opportunity to bring our son here and not have any worries of the hustle and bustle and all the distractions,” said Cliff Mahlum, Jacob’s father.

The family attended the event last year and said they came back again because of the positive experience.

“He was able to sit on Santa’s lap and actually tell him what he wanted for Christmas, whereas if we would be in a crowd, he would be hiding behind things,” said Jacob’s mother, Lincoln Mahlum.

“It’s early support and early programming and events like this that help us get through and set him on the right track where he needs to be,” Cliff said.

The Caruk family also attended the Santa meet and greet. Kelly Caruk said the event was a great opportunity to bring all three daughters to see Santa in a quiet environment without waiting in line, as her seven-year-old daughter has autism.

Caruk said the event took the pressure off as a parent because her family was “with other families who are well aware of what autism is and who won’t think any differently of your family or your child if they’re acting up or having a hard time with anything.”

“We’ve typically avoided coming when there’s going to be a long lineup and so we generally don’t come and visit Santa at the mall, for that being one of the reasons why,” said Caruk. “This gives us the opportunity.”

Around 40 families enjoyed the Sensitive Santa event, which aimed to addresses the overwhelming experience which kids with autism and sensitivity issues may feel during the annual holiday visit.

“Many of them don’t have the opportunity for their kids to succeed in a public setting just because it’s so loud and bright and a lot going on. (The families ) are very thankful for it,” said Alex Scott, the director of family programs with Autism Services of Saskatoon.